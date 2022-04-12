BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies opened up Mirabito Stadium for their 30th Anniversary year with a big win.

The Rumble Ponies used powerful offense from several of their top stars to get a 9-4 victory over the Bowie Baysox in their home opener, on Tuesday. Binghamton improved to a 2-2 record with the win in front of a packed crowd of 4,951.

Plenty of Rumble Ponies got on the board including four players who put their names in the home run column. One of those players is New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez. The twenty-year-old has been on fire at the plate and is batting a staggering .538. Alvarez had a three-run home run in the seventh inning, which gives him three home runs in as many games.

In addition to Alvarez, Antoine Duplantis, Ronny Mauricio, and Luke Ritter all delivered home runs in the game. MLB top ranked prospect Brett Baty did not join the home run party for the Rumble Ponies, but he had an impressive showing at the plate going 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

After the big night at the plate the Rumble Ponies will get right back at it. Binghamton has five more games against Bowie spanning Wednesday through Sunday before they hit the road for a series with Portland.