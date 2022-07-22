BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Hartford Yard Goats Friday night, despite rallying from an early 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats got off to the early lead thanks to a solo home run from Aaron Schunk in the top of the second, his ninth home run of the season.

Hartford later extended the lead in the third thanks to an infield single from Hunter Stovall that scored a run to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats would score 2 more in the fourth inning, headlined by an RBI double from Willie MacIver.

Michael Toglia would then homer in the fifth to make it 5-0 Hartford.

The Rumble Ponies rally started in the fifth with a Brett Baty RBI double.

Binghamton would then put up 4 runs in the sixth to tie the game.

Zach Ashford drove in 2 on a single and Wyatt Young added an RBI double.

At 5-5 in the eighth inning, Toglia hit another solo shot to give the Yard Goats the lead they would not give up at 6-5.

The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats will face off once again on Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies will also be celebrating Bud Fowler Day on Saturday night, honoring the man who is considered the first black man to play professional baseball.