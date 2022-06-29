HARTFORD, CT – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies came from behind to beat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Max Scherzer made a rehab start for the Rumble Ponies in this one, throwing 4.2 IP, allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned.

Francisco Alvarez got the scoring going in the third inning however with a 2-run home run, his 18th long ball of the season.

After Scherzer allowed the 3 runs in the fourth inning, it was all Binghamton from there.

A 2 run seventh and 3 run eighth did the job, the seventh was highlighted by a Matt Winaker RBI triple that brought Wyatt Young around to score.

The Ponies would then tack on some insurance in the eighth inning led by an RBI Double from Hayden Senger that drove in 2, Young also had an RBI single in the inning.

With the win, the Rumble Ponies move to 29-42 on the season as a whole, but move back to .500 in the second half as they are now 1-1.