WATKINS GLEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is not the only big sporting event nearby this weekend, NASCAR will be returning to Watkins Glen as well.

Go Bowling at the Glen will be run this weekend as the NASCAR cup series comes to New York.

One of the largest events in all of the state each year, with an expected crowd of around 150,000 people going to watch the race on the road course.

Being that Watkins Glen International is a road course, it means fans are scattered throughout the track, which according to driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., makes it even more exciting.

“It’s a road course, there’s fans all over the race track, everywhere you look,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “And that’s really cool to know that you got fans parked any and everywhere so that they can get a view of the race track. It makes it fun for us drivers.”

The race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to start at 3 pm on Sunday.