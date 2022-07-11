FLUSHING, NY – New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso announced on Monday that he will be participating in the 2022 Home Run Derby as a part of the All Star festivities taking place in Los Angeles.

Alonso is the 2-time defending champion of the contest, winning in both 2019 and 2021 (there was no contest in 2020).

The Polar Bear is currently in the midst of a 23 home run season with the New York Mets.

People in the Binghamton area will remember Alonso for playing on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for parts of 2 seasons during his rise to the big leagues.

The home run derby is scheduled for Monday, July 18th.