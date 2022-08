BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former standout for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and current star of the New York Mets, Pete Alonso, has committed to take his talents to the international level.

Alonso will be joining an already stacked roster for Team USA for the World Baseball Classic this upcoming spring.

Alonso spent parts of 2 season with the Rumble Ponies.