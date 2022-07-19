BINGHAMTON, NY – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the cities that will be getting teams for the leagues inaugural season on Tuesday morning.

8 cities were selected, 3 of which were in New York State.

Binghamton was named one of the cities that will get a team, in addition to the 2 other cities in New York, Elmira and Syracuse.

Fans may notice that none of the teams have names yet, that is because it is up to the fans to decide them.

The league will be accepting name submissions for 2 weeks, then beginning on August 2nd, fans can vote for the official team names out of the top 4 candidates selected by the league out of the submissions.

No official start date has been announced but the season is scheduled to begin sometime in December.