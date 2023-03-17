OXFORD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It is almost time for the New York State High School Basketball final four with the semifinals and finals for both Boys and Girls Basketball being played this upcoming weekend.

The Oxford Girls team is one of the squads representing section four as they compete for a title, playing in the Class D final four.

This is a group that has been on a mission, returning the majority of their squad from last year, being led by 7 seniors, the Blackhawks have been on an incredible run.

They first won the Class D section IV title before winning in the regional round by 26 points last weekend.

Now the excitement is pointed towards this weekend where the team has the chance to win it all, something that has the group excited to take the court.

“I think, they’re definitely pretty fired up about it,” Head Coach Chris Palmer said. “Pretty happy with it. The community support’s been awesome, you know, each step of the way gets a little bit bigger and bigger as we go.”

The bigger and bigger those games have gotten, the better Oxford has played.

They will need to keep that same level of play up this weekend as they will be facing the best of the best, but the team seems up to the challenge.

Some of the seniors on the team talked about what it would mean to them personally if they were to win the state championship.

“It would be very amazing, I’d be so happy,” Naiomi Smith said. “And it would be a good way to end my senior year.”

The hard work put into this point would make a win even better.

“I’ve been on Varsity since 8th grade, I play year round so, it’s everything,” Senior Madalyn Barrows added. “I work for it all year round so it would just be the best feeling just to win.”

In order to accomplish that goal of winning the state title, 2 victories will be required this weekend.

This team feels they have the talent to win it all, their first test will be on Saturday morning in the semifinals against Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons.