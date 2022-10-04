BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Volleyball team grabbed a road win over Chenango Forks 3 sets to 0.

First set, Maggie Hamed on the serve for Owego, Forks can’t quite handle it, the ace gets things going.

The Blue Devils with the response, Emily Johnson sends it over, Owego can’t get to it, Forks fighting back here.

Owego took the first set, second now, Sophia Palladino with the spike, uses the power to earn the point.

How about on the serve now, uses the net to her advantage, another ace for the road team.

But Forks, not going down without a fight, crazy sequence here, a save, then Johnson completes the play for the score.

One more for the road side, Emily Wong makes the play here, Owego takes the win.

Watch the highlights above!