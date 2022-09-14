BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Boys Soccer team won against Seton Catholic in shutout fashion 4-0.

3-0 already in the second half, Owego pressing the attack even further but Clark Goodman shuts down this attack.

Later in the half, through ball played to Ryan Pryor who gives it a go but Goodman holds strong with the save.

Keep it going, this time Goodman off of his line to disrupt the play but Owego would get to him after that.

Jace Riegel with a nifty move, takes a shot, gets it past a diving Goodman.

That would extends the Indians lead to 4-0.

They wouldn’t let up, Riegel, this time with the left no good, but Owego still wins this one 4-0.