BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Girls Soccer team defeated Chenango Forks by a score of 8-0.

First half Erin McDonald gives it off to Bella Silvestri who gives it a go, it goes wide but Taylor Dalton on the rebound, saved by Mykayla Bloodgood in goal.

Just minutes later, the ball finds its way to McDonald, who does it herself this time, left footed shot is in to the back of the net for the first goal of the game, she would actually wind up with a hat trick in this one.

The Indians keeping the pressure up with a corner, McDonald just over the crossbar.

Later on, McDonald trying to fight her way towards the goal again, the cross from Silvestri picked up by Bloodgood to avert the danger.

The Indians wind up rolling to an 8-0 win in this one.