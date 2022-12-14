WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego boys basketball team picked up a Class B win over Windsor 57-23 on Wednesday night.
Owego was strong on both ends of the court to lead to the win.
Watch the highlights above!
