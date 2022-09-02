OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Indians welcomed in the Burke Catholic Eagles of Section IX in a Week 0 contest.

On the first drive of the game, Jake Carter rolls out to his left and lets one fly, finds his man Jeremy Ragunath on the goal line for the score, 6-0 Eagles early.

They would go for 2, out of the Wildcat formation, the big running back Chris Leahy gets direct snap, takes it to his right, and he’s in diving for the conversion, 8-0 Burke.

The Eagles would recover an onside kick on the following kickoff.

Just 2 plays later, Liam Benzinger would take the handoff on the reverse, makes a man miss and is off to the races.

A 39 yard house call for Benzinger to make it 14-0.

The Indians would also find some success moving the ball, Steven Bidwell broke off a big run in which he bounced it outside and put his shoulder down to get to the 18 yard line.

Nothing would come from it on the scoreboard, Burke would get the ball back and Leahy would break off another big touchdown run for Burke to make things 20-0 at the time.

In the second half, the Indians got the ball rolling.

Quarterback Elijah Lewis would make a nifty play, avoiding a would be sack and making a nice throw to Zachary Bensley for a first down.

Later in the drive, the pitch would go to Evan English who takes it into the endzone from 4 yards out.

That would be the last score of the game, Burke wins it 28-7 over Owego.