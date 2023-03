OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Boys Basketball team advanced to the Class B championship game with a 68-47 victory over Waverly on Tuesday night.

Owego got off to fast start, aided by a number of 3-point baskets from John Bangel, to take control of the contest early.

The Indians will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Chenango Valley and Chenango Forks for the Class B title.

Watch the highlights above!