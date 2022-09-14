WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Oneonta Boys Soccer team beat the Windsor Black Knights 5-0 on Wednesday evening.

Throw in from Oneonta goes long, headed effort off target, Windsor goalie Alex Balachick out to retrieve it.

Later on, they’ll try it again, this time Fin Oliver on target with it to put Oneonta up 1-0, a nice effort from the captain.

We keep it moving, just a minute later Gavin Angelo boots one into the box, rolling around, Steve Paugh tries to flick it on goal but it just goes high for a goal kick.

Oneonta now on the attack again, Dakoda Buzzy plays this one to Oliver, who this time uses his left foot, finds the back of the net, he would score all the goals in the first half, Oneonta with an impressive performance winning 5-0.