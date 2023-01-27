SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) made history on Friday by holding their first ever Girls Wrestling Invitational.

The event took place throughout the afternoon on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

The sport of Girls Wrestling was given “Emerging Sport” statue by NYSPHSAA during the summer of 2022, which means that a state championship tournament could now be held.

More than 25 wrestlers from Section IV qualified for the event.