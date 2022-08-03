LATHAM, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the schools who will be receiving the School of Distinction or School of Excellence awards for the 2021-2022 school year.

In order to qualify for the School of Distinction award, 100% of that schools varsity teams must qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their season.

For the School of Excellence award, the goal is 75%.

The schools from Section IV to receive the School of Distinction award are:

Andes Central School

Charlotte Valley School

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central

Corning-Painted Post High School

Morris Central School

South Kortright Central School

Worcester Central School

The schools from Section IV to receive the School of Excellence award are:

Chenango Valley High School

Marathon High School

Newfield Senior High School

Spencer-Van Etten High School

Walton High School

Waverly High School

The schools receiving the School of Distinction award will be given a certificate and a commemorative award and the schools receiving the School of Excellence award will receive a plaque.

Congratulations to all who received an honor.