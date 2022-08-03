LATHAM, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced the schools who will be receiving the School of Distinction or School of Excellence awards for the 2021-2022 school year.
In order to qualify for the School of Distinction award, 100% of that schools varsity teams must qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their season.
For the School of Excellence award, the goal is 75%.
The schools from Section IV to receive the School of Distinction award are:
Andes Central School
Charlotte Valley School
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central
Corning-Painted Post High School
Morris Central School
South Kortright Central School
Worcester Central School
The schools from Section IV to receive the School of Excellence award are:
Chenango Valley High School
Marathon High School
Newfield Senior High School
Spencer-Van Etten High School
Walton High School
Waverly High School
The schools receiving the School of Distinction award will be given a certificate and a commemorative award and the schools receiving the School of Excellence award will receive a plaque.
Congratulations to all who received an honor.