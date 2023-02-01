LATHAM, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) made a handful of key announcements after their quarterly meeting on Wednesday.

Girls Flag Football has been approved to hold a state championship tournament starting in the spring of 2024.

The sport was given “Emerging Sport” status during the summer of 2022.

Binghamton won the inaugural Section IV title in June of 2022.

The NYSPHSAA also announced the location of a number of future state championships, including the Binghamton area for the Baseball.

Binghamton was set to host the final 4 through the 2023 season, however that was extended 3 more years until 2026.