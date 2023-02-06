VERONA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State High School Football Coaches Association (NYSHSFCA) awarded their annual seasonal awards on Friday February 3rd.

Several players and coaches from Section IV received recognitions.

Class B Coach of the Year – Matt Gallagher (Maine-Endwell)

Class C Player of the Year – Joey Tomasso (Waverly)

Class D Coach of the Year – Nick Aiello (Tioga)

Class D Player of the Year – Caden Bellis (Tioga)

Class B Championship Game MVP Offense – Anthony Policare (Maine-Endwell)

Class B Championship Game MVP Defense – Adam DeSantis (Maine-Endwell)

Class B Championship Game Sportsmanship – Tyrell Woolfolk (Maine-Endwell)

Class D Championship Game MVP Offense – Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga)

Class D Championship Game MVP Defense – Caden Bellis (Tioga)

Class D Championship Game Sportsmanship – Drew Macumber (Tioga)