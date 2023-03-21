BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The winter sports season was an incredible one for local athletics which leads into the NewsChannel 34 Sports Top Plays for the winter sports season.

Number 10, Autumn Helstein grabs the offensive rebound and makes an off balance shot to for the Windsor Girls Basketball team.

Number 9, Landon Rollo makes a no look pass to Bryan Cook who then scores a goal for the Maine-Endwell Hockey team.

Number 8, Hazel Bennet makes a buzzer beating 3 pointer on the inbounds pass with just seconds remaining in the quarter for the Deposit-Hancock Girls Basketball team.

Number 7, the Chenango Valley Girls Basketball team plays some strong defense, blocking a shot before finding Madeline Trisket on the fast break who goes through the contact for the And-1.

Number 6, Kashif Summers splits the defense and makes the lay in with a smooth finish for the Binghamton Boys Basketball team.

Number 5, Mekai Lindsey takes the feed off of an offensive rebound, then drives to the hoop and uses an up and under finish to convert the lay in for the Union-Endicott Boys Basketball team.

Number 4, Andrey Lavrinovich scores on a quick inbounds alley-oop pass for the Chenango Forks Boys Basketball team.

Number 3, Sarah Somers drives to the basket, splits the defense and converts the lay-up, drawing the foul in the process for the Whitney Point Girls Basketball team.

Number 2, Jacqlyn Gransbury drains a half court, buzzer beating shot for the Walton Girls Basketball team.

Number 1, Luka Ioannisci drives on the baseline and shows off the hops for the slam dunk for the Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team.