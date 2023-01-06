BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – 2022 was a great year for sports in our area with state championships won, records set and a ton of great highlights.

With that in mind, we take a look at the NewsChannel 34 Sports Top Ten Plays of the Year!

10 – Kashif Summers breaks off a long touchdown run for the Binghamton football team.

9 – Sophia Sullivan hits 2 defenders with a spin move for the Chenango Valley girls lacrosse and scores.

8 – A full team effort for the Owego volleyball team with Bella Miller making a diving effort, Sophia Palladino a save and Saylor Ayers with a perfect placement to earn the point.

7 – Nick Lang throws down a dunk on the fast break for the Union-Endicott boys basketball team.

6 – Kaety L’Amoreaux runs the fast break for the Maine-Endwell girls basketball team and completes the play with a no look pass leading to a bucket.

5 – Ayden Berchtold sends in a cross and Orian Wilcox heads the ball into the goal off of the bounce for the Johnson City boys soccer team score.

4 – Liam Nealy breaks off a 63-yard touchdown run for the Vestal football team, making multiple defenders miss with the juke move in the process.

3 – Brenna Bough uses some quick moves to get around 2 defenders before scoring a goal for the Whitney Point field hockey team.

2 – Nolan Sirgany makes an acrobatic save for the Chenango Forks boys soccer team.

1 – Peep Williams scores a behind the back goal for the Seton Catholic girls lacrosse team.