BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Michael Bush with a kick save on the goal line for BU Men’s Soccer.

Number 4, Graham Sholett with a rocket of a goal for Vestal Boy’s Soccer.

Number 3, Madison Konopka makes a diving play and Stefana Stan finishes the point with a spike for BU Volleyball.

Number 2, Brenna Bough scores an impressive goal, making defenders miss in the process for Whitney Point Field Hockey.

Number 1, Dayzin Legare takes a screen pass to the house for Johnson City Football.

Watch the top plays above!