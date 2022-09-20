BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s Tuesday which at NewsChannel 34 means we take a look at the best plays from the past week with this week’s edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports plays of the week!

Start it out at number 5, Ava Schmidt with just the goalie to beat but Union-Endicott’s but Lamia Kosick, way off her line makes the athletic save, another look at the quick reflexes, UE would win this one 2-0.

Number 4, boys soccer, tied at 2, Windsor’s Tyler Seinko from over 30 yards out, off the post and in to give the Black Knights the lead.

He’s fired up and so are his teammates and for good reason, take a second look at this one.

The ball, just bouncing around, Seinko with a laser to take the lead, Windsor would win it 3-2.

Now to girls soccer, Mykayla Bloodgood, diving save for Chenango Forks, if that’s not enough, how about a second save on the second chance.

What a play from the goal keeper, not only to make the athletic save on the initial chance but to have the awareness to get up and make a second stop, just incredible.

Number 2, Ayden Berchtold sends in the cross and Orian Wilcox with the incredible header to put the ball into the back of the net for the score.

Perfect timing, Wilcox came flying in out of nowhere to make the play and give JC the lead, they’d win it 2-1 in Overtime.

Finally to number 1, Vestal football, handoff to Liam Nealy who is just dancing his way around defenders left and right, nobody can touch him on this play, takes it to the house, 63 yards for the scores.

Like playing a video game, juke moves galore, as the Elmira defense could not do anything to stop him.

He had a great game, he had 3 touchdowns and 245 yards on the ground and those are your NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.