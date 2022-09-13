BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Fall sports are in full swing and with them comes the return of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week beginning with the week of 9/5-9/10.

At number 5, start it with some girls soccer, Seton Catholic’s Sarah Lewis takes a shot from distance and finds the back of the net.

She just gets it under the cross bar and past the keeper, takes a touch, lets it fly and scores what would be the game winning goal in the Saints 1-0 win over Chenango Forks.

Now to Vestal for number 4, Ava Schmidt from nearly 40 yards out gives it a go and tucks it into the bottom corner for the goal, what a phenomenal shot to give the Golden Bears the early lead.

She creates her own space, hesitates, then goes for it, that goal would be a part of Vestal’s 2-1 win over Corning last Thursday.

Over to Maine-Endwell now for number 3, we’ve seen some nice goals, how about a great save.

Ella Figueroa with an impressive diving save to keep the game tied.

She would keep a shutout all throughout the night as the Spartans would win over Corning in double overtime, 1-0.

Same field, different sport for number 2.

Union-Endicott vs Maine-Endwell in football, UE punting, Austyn Nyschot fields the ball off the bounce, finds a hole and is off to the races.

Across mid field, makes the punter miss and he takes it to the house for an 80 yard punt return touchdown.

Game was tied prior to this play, Nyschot making his presence felt in the special teams game to give the Spartans the lead early in the third quarter.

Fired up the crowd, fired up his team putting points on the board.

More from this game, number 1, Joey Pasquale with the unreal one handed grab to give the Tigers the first down.

Another look for you here, in slow motion, unbelievable he hauled it in.

Maine-Endwell would win 14-0 and those are your NewsChannel 34 Sports plays of the week.