BINGHAMTON, NY – Summer is a great time to watch a ballgame and catch some highlights, which is exactly what the Rumble Ponies provided for this edition of NewsChannel 34 Plays of the Week.

Beginning with number 5, Johneshwy Fargas with a chopper up the middle.

Altoona Curve shortstop Liover Peguero grabs it up the middle, a smooth step on second base for 1 out, a strong throw on to first base to complete the double play.

Onto number 4, more from the same game.

Chopper down the third base line, Rumble Ponies Nic Gaddis deep into the hole to field the ball, shows off the arm strength to make the play.

Now for number 3, more from Gaddis.

Runner trying to steal third base but Gaddis makes a strong throw to cut down the runner.

For number 2 we see some stellar outfield defense.

Rumble Ponies slugger Carlos Cortes sends a high fly ball to the warning track in right field and the Curve’s Connor Scott makes a leaping grab to take away a hit.

Finally for number 1, an easy choice for the top play.

A ground ball into the hole, Jared Triolo makes a diving stop and throws out the runner from his knee.