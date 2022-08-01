BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were in action for a 6 game set with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last week, providing plenty of highlights for this edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

At number 5, Rumble Ponies shortstop Cody Bohanek shows off the range fielding a ground ball in the hole and making a strong throw across the diamond for the out.

Moving to number 4, Wyatt Young hits a chopper up the middle which is fielded cleanly by Fisher Cats shortstop Addison Barger, who takes it to second base for 1 out and throws onto first to complete the 6-3 double play.

For number 3, it is Brett Baty with a blast.

A no doubt home run from Friday night’s game, a part of a 2 home run, 7 RBI performance from the Mets number 2 prospect.

To number 2 on Tuesday, Ryan Gold behind the dish for New Hampshire, throws out Young trying to steal second.

This was a part of a strike him out, throw him out as Luke Ritter went down swinging.

Finally for number 1, Nick Meyer from the catchers position for the Rumble Ponies picks off the runner at third base with a snap throww.

Those are your NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.