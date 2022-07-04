BINGHAMTON, NY – Fourth of July is certainly a holiday known for seeing some fireworks and we saw some fireworks last week on the baseball diamond, here are the NewsChannel 34 plays of the week!

Starting at number 5, Vestal Post 89’s Josh Dozoretz turning two himself, takes it to the bag then gets some help from John McIntyre.

Move to number 4, same game, now it’s Endicott Post 82’s Matt Urda on the dive, strong throw to first for the out.

Endicott would win the game 4-2.

Moving to tournament play for number 3, and its Adam Champlin of Oneonta Green Wave Post 259 with a spectacular diving catch out in right field, laying out for the play, unable to double up the runner but still an amazing play.

Now for number 2, how about Caden Fortunato at the hot corner, the back hand pick on the slide and a strong throw to boot to record the out.

Harpursville Post 1596 would grab the win 5-0 in this game.

Finally, number 1 for the week, Endicott’s Cooper Hughes at first base, flashing the leather and making it happen with a diving play.

Let’s the dugout know too, what a play!

Those are your NewsChannel 34 plays of the week for last week!