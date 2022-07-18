BINGHAMTON, NY – We are getting into the dog days of summer which means we turn to the diamond for our highlights, as well as for today’s edition of plays of the week.

Start it at number 5, Vestal Post 89’s Camdan Schaffer at third base, moving to his left and making a strong throw on the run to get the runner at first.

Making it look easy roaming to his left, Vestal would go on to win the ball game.

Number 4, Caden Fortunato at third, brings in the floater for out number 1, then makes a strong throw across the diamond from deep at third base to grab out number 2.

A big play early in this game for Harpursville Post 1596.

Now to number 3, more from Harpursville, this time Dylan Decker from behind the dish throws out the runner stealing.

He’d show off the cannon again later, this time on a back pick at third to end the game.

Number 2 featured some strikeouts.

Peyton Brzozowy, strikes out the side in the second inning, he had 6 K’s through 3 innings.

Now to the top play of the week, it was Dylan Decker coming up to the plate with the bases loaded.

He rocks one to deep right field, and it clears the fence, Decker with a grand slam going the other way.

That slam ignited the Harpursville offense as they would win this game as well and those are your NewsChannel 34 Plays of the Week for last week.