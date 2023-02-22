BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It was another great week of local sports last week and it provided plenty of fantastic highlights for our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Erin Derr and Emerald Cole run the pick and roll to score a basket for the Seton Catholic Girls Basketball team.

Number 4, Noah Cataldi scores from the blue line for the Maine-Endwell Hockey team.

Number 3, Abigail Carrol ignores the contact from the defense and scores a goal for the Binghamton University Women’s Lacrosse team.

Number 2, Armon Harried lobs it up and Taveion White throws it down for the alley oop slam for the Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team.

Number 1, Luke Ioannisci makes the inbounds alley oop at the buzzer for the Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team.