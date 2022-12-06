BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This past week saw a lot in local sports, from college and high school basketball to state championships on the football field.

But all of those events had one thing in common, they produced some phenomenal plays which leads us to the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Caden Bellis hits Valentino Rossi on a 52-yard play action pass that goes for a touchdown in Tioga’s Class D state championship win.

Number 4, Johnson City’s Marisa Smith grabs the rebound and scores on the put back in the Wildcats win over Athens.

Number 3, Latrail Jones out jumps his defender on a long pass from Max Sementelli and takes it to the house for the Union-Endicott touchdown in the Class A state championship game.

Number 2, Jacob Falko makes a huge play on a chase down block, then brings the ball back up for the BU men’s basketball team, after a few passes Tariq Balogun puts the exclamation point on the play with a slam dunk.

Number 1, Anthony Policare throws a 37-yard touchdown pass to Austyn Nyschot for the touchdown in Maine-Endwell’s Class B state championship win, the score went on to be the winning touchdown.