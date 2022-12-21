BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We are nearly to the end of 2022, a year filled with top plays, and this past week has been no exception!

Here are this week’s NewsChannel 34 Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Nikita Ivashkin forces a turnover on the forecheck and Bret Parker scores a goal for the Black Bears in a 5-2 loss against Watertown.

Number 4, Maine-Endwell’s Anna Fellows passes to Kaety L’Amoreaux for a long 3-point basket in the Spartans win over Corning.

Number 3, Zubayr Griffin runs the fast break for Johnson City and hits Jahvir Brown with a no look pass for the basket in the Wildcats win over South Kortright.

Number 2, Michael Lee uses a silky-smooth finish to score a basket for Seton Catholic in a win over Susquehanna Valley.

Number 1, the Chenango Valley defense comes up with a block on one end before Madeline Trisket runs the court and scores on an And-1 lay up for the Warriors.