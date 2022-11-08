BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Playoffs can bring out the best in players and that was true last week both at the collegiate level and in Section IV for high school athletics.

Number 5, Logan Nealis of the Delhi Football team grabs a pick six.

Number 4, Maya Anand ties the America East semi-final for Binghamton on a header sent into the box by Victoria McKnight.

Number 3, Noah Kintner of Vestal Football takes a short crossing route to the house for a big touchdown.

Number 2, Mason Slade of Groton Football makes a phenomenal diving interception in the 8-man semi-final.

Number 1, Nicole Scott comes off the bench for Binghamton Women’s Soccer to play goalie in the penalty shoot-out, saving 3 out of 5 shots to win the game.