BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This past weekend saw 3 area football teams advance to their state championship games and with those wins, came some great plays.

Here are the top plays of the week.

Number 5, Caden Bellis throws a deep touchdown pass to Valentino Rossi who keeps his balance to score a touchdown for Tioga.

Number 4, Ousmane Duncanson fights through contact to break off a huge touchdown run for Tioga.

Number 3, Ethan Sadler breaks 4 touchdowns as he refuses to go down on his way to the endzone for Maine-Endwell.

Number 2, Latrail Jones forces and recovers a fumble for Union-Endicott.

Number 1, Austyn Nyschot makes a diving interception for Maine-Endwell.