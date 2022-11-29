BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This past weekend saw 3 area football teams advance to their state championship games and with those wins, came some great plays.
Here are the top plays of the week.
Number 5, Caden Bellis throws a deep touchdown pass to Valentino Rossi who keeps his balance to score a touchdown for Tioga.
Number 4, Ousmane Duncanson fights through contact to break off a huge touchdown run for Tioga.
Number 3, Ethan Sadler breaks 4 touchdowns as he refuses to go down on his way to the endzone for Maine-Endwell.
Number 2, Latrail Jones forces and recovers a fumble for Union-Endicott.
Number 1, Austyn Nyschot makes a diving interception for Maine-Endwell.