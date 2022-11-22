BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With BU basketball season in full swing and high school football state playoffs underway, there were plenty of local highlights last week.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Anthony Policare runs in a 35-yard touchdown for Maine-Endwell in the Class B state regional game.

Number 4, Jaheim Jackson wins a jump ball in the endzone for a Union-Endicott touchdown in the Class A state regional game.

Number 3, Clare Traeger grabs the rebound off of a missed free throw and scores on the lay up for the BU women’s basketball team.

Number 2, Evan Sickler makes a phenomenal one-handed interception off of a deflected pass for Tioga in the Class D state regional game.

Number 1, Cooper Hughes grabs a pick-six for Union-Endicott in the Class A state regional game.