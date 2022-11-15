BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week was a great week for local sports, between BU basketball returning and section finals in football being played, we saw some fantastic plays!

With that in mind, here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Aidan McHugh takes a counter to the house for the score in Maine-Endwell’s Class B final win.

Number 4, Joey Tomasso breaks off a long run for one of his 4 total touchdowns in Waverly’s Class C championship win.

Number 3, Jacob Falko of the BU Men’s Basketball team puts his defender on a poster with a big slam dunk.

Number 2, Denai Bowman blocks a shot on defense then runs the floor and makes a layup in a BU Women’s Basketball win.

Number 1, Qymani Viera-Powell makes a few tacklers miss, then races down the sideline for a big touchdown run in Union-Endicott’s Class A final win.