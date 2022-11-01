BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was a big week around Section IV sports and with it, came a number of highlight worthy plays!

Here is the best of them with the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Genevieve Huston scores a goal for the Whitney Point Field Hockey team.

Number 4, Landon White corrals a tipped pass for a huge gain and a first down for the Chenango Valley Football team.

Number 3, the Owego Volleyball team puts together a great team effort to win the point including a diving dig from Bella Miller, an over the head save from Sophia Palladino and the final volley to earn the point from Saylor Ayers.

Number 2, Nolan Sirgany makes an athletic, diving save for the Chenango Forks Boys Soccer team.

Number 1, Anton Angeline scores an incredible goal off of a volley for the Vestal Boys Soccer team.