BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week from September 26-30.

Number 5, Vestal football’s Xavier Schuler rolls out and hits Jack Gannon on the run with a great pass that goes for a long touchdown.

Number 4, Johnson City football’s Peyton Brzozowy stands tall in the face of pressure and throws a long touchdown pass to Qsan Tucker.

Number 3, Vestal volleyball’s Aubrey Baker makes a strong spike, a part of a big game from the Golden Bears.

Number 2, a diving save that helped Binghamton win 2-1.

Number 1, Union-Endicott football’s Nick Lang takes a sweep all the way to the house for a touchdown on the Tigers first offensive snap of the game.