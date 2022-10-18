BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another week of great highlights around Section IV athletics, here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Owego’s Evan English gets the handoff on the Jet Sweep which he turns into a touchdown.

Number 4, Vestal’s Anton Angeline sends a rocket into the back of the net for the Golden Bears, a goal that would become the game winning goal in Vestal’s 2-1 win over Oneonta in the STAC Semi-Final.

Number 3, Maine-Endwell’s Ella Figueroa makes a diving save to keep the game scoreless against Chenango Valley.

Number 2, Vestal’s offense gets a little tricky as the pitch goes to Liam Nealy who then throws the ball downfield to Jack Gannon for a big play.

Number 1, Binghamton’s Kashif Summers calls his own number and turns the run into a 65-yard touchdown for the Patriots.