BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week brought another great group of contests and another great group of plays to be featured in NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Owego volleyball earns the point on an incredible sequence in large part due to a diving effort from Bella Miller and a spike from Maggie Hamed.

Number 4, Jack Colling scores on a strike for Maine-Endwell boys soccer.

Number 3, Nadia Wojcik creates space and scores for Chenango Valley girls soccer.

Number 2, Anna Finn scores on the backhand for Windsor field hockey, a goal that broke the school’s single season goal record.

Number 1, the Chenango Valley football team gets tricky on the first play from scrimmage with a running back pass from Landon White to Brandon Hirst for a long touchdown.