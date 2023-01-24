BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week from January 16th through January 20th.

5 – Adrianna Fontana slips through 2 defenders and makes a floater for the Union-Endicott Girls Basketball team.

4 – Jacob Falko soars to the basket for a 2-handed slam in the BU Men’s Basketball team’s win over Albany.

3 – Madison McEvoy grabs a steal on one end before finishing the play with a fast break lay-up on the other end for the Owego Girls Basketball team.

2 – Adam DeSantis grabs a board before hitting a spinning shot for the putback score for the Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team.

1 – Mekai Lindsey goes up and under for the smooth score for the Union-Endicott Boys Basketball team.