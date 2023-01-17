BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week brought us some great games in the area, between big conferences matchups at the collegiate level and some rivalry games in high school sports.

Of course, this gave us some great highlights to look at with this week’s addition of the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

5 – Ella Wanzer ignores the defense for a clutch basket for the Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team.

4 – Carmella Direnzo grabs the rebound and gets the second chance bucket for the Vestal Girls Basketball team.

3 – Mekai Lindsey throws an alley-oop to Larry Morse for the Union-Endicott Boys Basketball team.

2 – Owen Johnson tips a pass away then saves the ball from going out of bounds before Tameem Abdul’Qahhar gets the bucket and the foul for the Johnson City Boys Basketball team.

1 – Cassidy Roberts completes an acrobatic floater off of a pass from Denai Bowman for the Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team.