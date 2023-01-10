BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another edition of the exciting NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, the first of 2023!

5 – Qsan Tucker Jr. goes through the contact and scores for the Johnson City Boys Basketball team.

4 – Gabrielle Cashman uses a hesitation move to find space and make a jump shot for the Chenango Valley Girls Basketball team.

3 – Christian Hinckson takes the feed from Dan Petcash and slam dunks the ball over a defender for the Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team.

2 – Autumn Helstein grabs her own miss and puts it back up and in for the Windsor Girls Basketball team.

1 – Luka Ioannisci converts the slam dunk for the Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team.