BINGHAMTON, NY – With a relatively slow week in Sports action last week thanks to the MLB All-Star break, it provides us with the opportunity to look at the best plays from the month as a whole as July winds down.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Month for July.

At number 5, Rumble Ponies shortstop Ronny Mauricio makes a phenomenal play in the hole, throwing across his body to get the out in a game on July 22nd against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Coming in at number 4, Caden Fortunato of Harpursville Post 1596, makes a slick backhanded pick at third base and throws across the diamond for the out in a win over Binghamton Post 80 on July 1st.

Now to Independence Day and the Rumble Ponies for number 3, this time it is Cody Bohanek flashing the leather at shortstop with a diving catch on a line drive against the Portland Sea Dogs.

For number 2 we see some offense, Dylan Decker of Harpursville, blasts a grand slam over the right field fence in a win over the Oneonta Green Wave on July 15th.

Finally for number 1, Endicott Post 82’s Nicholas Lang makes a phenomenal throw from center field to throw out a runner at home tagging up from third.