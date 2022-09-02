BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is finally here, high school football season kicks off tonight folks with Week 0 and with it, NewsChannel 34’s first Game of the Week for the season.

We head out west where Owego will be hosting Burke Catholic, out of Goshen, New York in Section IX.

The Indians come off a season in which they went 2-6 in the regular season, but made the playoffs and won a game over Johnson City before falling to Maine-Endwell in the section final.

This year, Owego returns some key pieces including running back Steven Bidwell, who told us prior to the season that their goal is to win that section title and the work begins tonight.