NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Newark Valley Girls Basketball team took down Union-Endicott in overtime 64-57.

This was a battle of top teams in New York state, Newark Valley ranked 4th in Class B and Union-Endicott ranked 13th in Class A.

Hailey Beebe hit a clutch 3-pointer with 4 seconds to go in regulation to force overtime.

