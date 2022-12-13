ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Newark Valley girls basketball team grabbed a big win on the road over Notre Dame 56-33.
Cha Gardner led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
