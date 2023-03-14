BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The regional round of the New York State tournament’s took place this past weekend for both Boys and Girls basketball with some local teams in action, the results of their games are below.

Girls Basketball:

Newark Valley – 41 vs Cortland – 46 (Class B)

Cooperstown – 46 vs Union Springs – 60 (Class C)

Smithtown Christian – 44 vs Oxford – 70 (Class D)

Boys Basketball:

Owego – 38 vs Westhill – 72 (Class B)

Dolgeville – 38 vs Moravia – 58 (Class C)

Chapel Field Christian – 68 vs South Kortright – 58 (Class D)