BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the New York State High School Football rankings by the New York Sports Writers Association heading into the regional round of the state tournament.

Class AA

27 – Corning

Class A

8 – Union-Endicott

Class B

1 – Maine-Endwell

29 – Norwich

Class C

1 – Waverly

7 – Chenango Forks

Class D

1 – Tioga

9 – Delhi

13 – Walton

8-Man

1 – Groton

7 – Moravia