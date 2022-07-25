ENDICOTT, NY – The 8-10U New York State Little League Championship Tournament has begun in the Binghamton area.

The action will be taking place at Logan Field in Endicott, home of Union-Endicott Little League, all week long.

Union-Endicott is hosting the tournament in large part because of the improvements made to the field thanks to the funds from the County Small Community Grant Program.

The team representing the Binghamton area in the tournament is Maine-Endwell Little League.

ME played their first game on Monday, losing 3-2, but their journey is not over yet as the tournament is a double elimination tournament.