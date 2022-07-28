BINGHAMTON, NY – Another big leaguer will be making a rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday, this time in the form of catcher James McCann.

The New York Mets catcher is set to begin his second rehab stint of the season with the Rumble Ponies as he works his way back from a left oblique strain.

McCann has already appeared in a Ponies uniform for 5 games in June, recording 6 hits in that stretch.

At the MLB level in 2022, McCann has hit .183 in just 30 games.

Thursday’s game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.